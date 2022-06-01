Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($26.57) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SMWH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($23.28) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.04) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WH Smith to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,760 ($22.27) to GBX 1,900 ($24.04) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WH Smith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,074.29 ($26.24).

Get WH Smith alerts:

Shares of WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,594 ($20.17) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,479.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,506.28. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,809.50 ($22.89). The firm has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.70.

In other news, insider Marion Sears bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,428 ($18.07) per share, for a total transaction of £7,140 ($9,033.40).

WH Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.