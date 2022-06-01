Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 675 ($8.54) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.32% from the company’s current price.

Frasers Group stock opened at GBX 691 ($8.74) on Monday. Frasers Group has a one year low of GBX 510 ($6.45) and a one year high of GBX 827 ($10.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 674.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 695.80. The company has a market cap of £3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -137.44.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

