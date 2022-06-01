Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 675 ($8.54) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.32% from the company’s current price.
Frasers Group stock opened at GBX 691 ($8.74) on Monday. Frasers Group has a one year low of GBX 510 ($6.45) and a one year high of GBX 827 ($10.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 674.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 695.80. The company has a market cap of £3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -137.44.
Frasers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.