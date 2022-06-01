Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Down 25.8% in May

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter worth $105,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter worth $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RGT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. 10,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,610. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. Royce Global Value Trust has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

