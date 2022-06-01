RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Reaches $29,750.02 on Top Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $93.84 million and approximately $12,771.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $29,750.02 or 1.00072885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001416 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,154 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.