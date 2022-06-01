RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) is one of 940 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare RVL Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get RVL Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RVL Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RVL Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RVL Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RVL Pharmaceuticals -163.45% -100.83% -37.03% RVL Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,144.81% -1,459.45% -9.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RVL Pharmaceuticals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RVL Pharmaceuticals $17.50 million -$64.92 million -1.66 RVL Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.86 billion $249.52 million -2.85

RVL Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than RVL Pharmaceuticals. RVL Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of RVL Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of RVL Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RVL Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RVL Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 RVL Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6517 21237 43452 872 2.54

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 127.46%. Given RVL Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RVL Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

RVL Pharmaceuticals rivals beat RVL Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults. The company was formerly known as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc and changed its name to RVL Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2022. RVL Pharmaceuticals plc is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.