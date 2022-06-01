Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3275 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Ryman Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Shares of OTCMKTS RYHTY opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. Ryman Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11.
