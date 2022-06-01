SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Short Interest Up 33.2% in May

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,990,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the April 30th total of 9,750,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.25 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $155,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.40. 69,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,045. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $64.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

