Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 43600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
The stock has a market cap of C$32.06 million and a P/E ratio of 12.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.29.
Salazar Resources Company Profile (CVE:SRL)
