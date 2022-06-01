Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,087 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $160.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.63 and its 200-day moving average is $217.46.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,634,777. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.07.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.