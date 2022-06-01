Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

NYSE CRM opened at $160.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $158.70 billion, a PE ratio of 106.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.46.

Get Salesforce alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.24.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,634,777. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. First Growth Investment Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 33.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.