Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of SAL opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $152.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.30 and a 12-month high of $59.90.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp are set to split on the morning of Friday, July 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 23.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

