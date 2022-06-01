Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

NASDAQ SAFM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.96. 4,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,887. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $155.34 and a one year high of $201.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $6.97. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 31.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,995,000 after purchasing an additional 266,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,082,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 13.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 605,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,472,000 after acquiring an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 43.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,611,000 after acquiring an additional 161,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.