Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Lifted by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,070. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.28.

