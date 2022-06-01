Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Trading Down 3.5%

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44. 3,964 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 2,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sega Sammy stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

