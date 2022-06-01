ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceSource International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.68. ServiceSource International has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.63.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.89 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $41,721.57. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,978,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,286,675.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 60,218 shares of company stock valued at $67,506 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,880,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after buying an additional 577,808 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 452,524 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,346,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 3,948,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 361,969 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,369,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 124,928 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

