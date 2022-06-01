Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Up 30.7% in May

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,250,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the April 30th total of 10,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Shares of Sesen Bio stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. 22,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,132,643. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio ( NASDAQ:SESN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sesen Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sesen Bio in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.