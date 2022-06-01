SevenOneSeven Capital Management Acquires 1,369 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Bunge were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after buying an additional 2,549,449 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $52,225,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Bunge by 54.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,669,000 after purchasing an additional 492,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Bunge by 5,416.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 363,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 357,168 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $24,784,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,666 shares of company stock valued at $41,512,737 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,116. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.56.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

