SevenOneSeven Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up about 1.0% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in KLA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,477 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in KLA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in KLA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.75.

KLAC stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.66. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $287.44 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.