Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Short Interest Update

Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shanta Gold stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. Shanta Gold has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.25.

Get Shanta Gold alerts:

Shanta Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.