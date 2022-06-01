Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) Short Interest Update

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 435,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

SHPW traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 33,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,735. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. Shapeways has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $12.81.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Shapeways will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. (Jersey) L.P Index sold 513,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $1,197,163.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,793,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,169,863.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shapeways during the first quarter valued at $3,911,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,775,000. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shapeways by 1,133.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 629,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 578,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shapeways by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways in the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

SHPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Shapeways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Shapeways to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

