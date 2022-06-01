Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shineco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Shineco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SISI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,457. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. Shineco has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $14.69.

Shineco, Inc engages in processing and distributing specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum in the People's Republic of China. The company's specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts are specialized textile and health supplement products to incorporate traditional Eastern medicines with various scientific methods.

