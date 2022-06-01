Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Grows By 35.4%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,100 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the April 30th total of 632,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 329.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAUKF opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $55.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.52.

Get Anglo American alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAUKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,830.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,943.17.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.