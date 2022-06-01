Short Interest in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Declines By 18.9%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 819,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
ATHM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.49. 935,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,284. Autohome has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28.
Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $3.03. Autohome had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth $369,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 20.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 17.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Autohome by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
