Short Interest in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Drops By 18.3%

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 6,240,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 665,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 176.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 368,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,353. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.13. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $31.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

