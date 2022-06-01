Short Interest in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expands By 31.6%

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the April 30th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

FLS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.73. 25,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.07. Flowserve has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 657,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 76,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

