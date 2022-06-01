Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Decreases By 23.3%

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSR. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.45. 44,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,247. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85.

