Short Interest in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGW) Drops By 23.6%

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of GBRGW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,722. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

