Short Interest in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Decreases By 20.8%

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the April 30th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Triangle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Triangle during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Triangle during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Triangle alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCTI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. 75,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,703. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. Healthcare Triangle has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

Healthcare Triangle ( NASDAQ:HCTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter.

About Healthcare Triangle (Get Rating)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.