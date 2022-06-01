Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Grows By 29.9%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the April 30th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
NASDAQ:JSMD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,550. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $50.39 and a 12-month high of $70.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.
