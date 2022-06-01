Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Grows By 29.9%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the April 30th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ:JSMD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,550. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $50.39 and a 12-month high of $70.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSMD. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,972,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 210,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 62.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 102.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period.

