Short Interest in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Grows By 37.7%

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the April 30th total of 914,800 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

