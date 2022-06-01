Short Interest in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Drops By 27.4%

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KMPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of KMPH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,491. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

KemPharm ( NASDAQ:KMPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KemPharm will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of KemPharm by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in KemPharm by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

