Short Interest in LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Decreases By 18.2%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LXXGF traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.16. The company had a trading volume of 65,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,266. LexaGene has a 1 year low of 0.14 and a 1 year high of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.23.

LexaGene Company Profile

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

