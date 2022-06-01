Short Interest in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Rises By 36.5%

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the April 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LLNW traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 32,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,448. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.55.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.34.

In other news, CEO Bob Lyons bought 55,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,803.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,266.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Peterschmidt bought 68,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $244,479.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at $517,588.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter worth $30,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

