Short Interest in Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Expands By 26.5%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,500 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 710,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 224.9 days.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on Nordic Semiconductor ASA from 271.00 to 202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:NDCVF traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. 6,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.

