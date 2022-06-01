Short Interest in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Drops By 18.6%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Panbela Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBLA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Panbela Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.45. 16,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,780. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a market cap of $19.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.27. Panbela Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

