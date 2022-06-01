Short Interest in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Rises By 26.6%

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 836,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE PDM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,582. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.94. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $136.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 210.00%.

PDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at $361,889.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,246.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 73,501 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

