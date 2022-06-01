Short Interest in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Grows By 32.2%

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,400 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the April 30th total of 321,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.83. 1,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.35. Primerica has a one year low of $113.99 and a one year high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Primerica will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Primerica by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 5.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Primerica by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 2.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Primerica by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

