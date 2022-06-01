Short Interest in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Declines By 21.5%

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 20,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 209,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

SSNT stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SilverSun Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

SilverSun Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 1.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 54,282 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 241.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, managed services, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

