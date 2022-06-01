Short Interest in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Increases By 26.7%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the April 30th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,454. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.74.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

