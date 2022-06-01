Short Interest in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Increases By 31.9%

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,800 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the April 30th total of 553,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of StarTek by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of StarTek by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of StarTek by 1,861.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in StarTek by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,432. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. StarTek has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

StarTek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.39 million. StarTek had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that StarTek will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StarTek presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

