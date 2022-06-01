Short Interest in StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Expands By 35.0%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,700 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the April 30th total of 166,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 374.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SVAUF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

StorageVault Canada stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.0028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

