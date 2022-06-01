Short Interest in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Rises By 27.3%

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,800 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the April 30th total of 631,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TDY stock traded down $5.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,863. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $440.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.14. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $374.03 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $505.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

