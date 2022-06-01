Short Interest in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Decreases By 21.3%

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 28,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after buying an additional 4,490,809 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,220,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,902,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 2,715.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,002,000 after buying an additional 1,814,679 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. 1,611,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,039. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88. Macerich has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

