Short Interest in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Grows By 37.3%

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the April 30th total of 37,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $831,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 67,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $8,624,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,653,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 750,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 109,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VTAQ stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.18.
Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors in North America.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ventoux CCM Acquisition (VTAQ)
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.