Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sify Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Sify Technologies stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 608,496 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sify Technologies by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 187,391 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sify Technologies by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 86,507 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Sify Technologies by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sify Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, network managed, application to person, unified communication as a service, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

