Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) dropped 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.67. Approximately 39,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,692,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

SGFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 67.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester acquired 8,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $97,926.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,996.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Senneff acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 215,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,341.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,820 shares of company stock worth $252,801 in the last three months. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,992,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,009,000 after buying an additional 981,902 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after buying an additional 601,657 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,969,000 after buying an additional 601,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after buying an additional 29,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,759,000 after buying an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

