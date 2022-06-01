Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Plans $0.01 Semi-annual Dividend

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Silvercorp Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Shares of SVM opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.94. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 58.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. 29.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

