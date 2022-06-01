Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Shares Down 5.3%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 16,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 69,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,620.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.49 million and a PE ratio of -11.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Sirona Biochem Company Profile (CVE:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects include the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

