SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) will post sales of $154.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.85 million and the highest is $156.00 million. SJW Group posted sales of $152.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year sales of $603.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $593.00 million to $613.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $618.42 million, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $630.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.03 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJW. StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SJW Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SJW traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $62.08. The stock had a trading volume of 154,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,317. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.53. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $73.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.24%.

SJW Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SJW Group (SJW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.