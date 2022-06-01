Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $171.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

SWKS traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.15. 24,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,747. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.96.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.22%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

